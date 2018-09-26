Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been arrested after a pedigree Siberian Forest ginger cat who has become an Instagram star was stolen from its owner's home.

The large cat was reported missing on August 1 by its owner Izabella Mnich, in Petherton Road, Canonbury.

Mr Muk, 10, who has his own Instagram account had been missing for nearly two months before police were able to trace him and return him to his owner.

Pedigree cats of the same breed can be sold for as much as £1,000.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

A 22-year-old man was arrested at an address in West Hampstead just before midnight on Tuesday (September 25), two weeks after an appeal was launched by the Metropolitan Police.

A picture of a man cradling the large cat, reportedly at Canonbury station, was shared by police and the cat's owner Izabella on social media.

The arrested man has been taken into custody at a north London police station, where he remains. A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said that he was arrested on suspicion of theft and has not yet been charged.

Sharing the news of Mr Muk's return on Instagram, his owner wrote: "Mr Muk is safe home now! Thank you for all help, prayers and love you gave to us during this insane time! I couldn’t be more grateful."