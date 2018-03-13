The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A two-day event aimed at reuniting victims of crime with their stolen belongings is taking place.

The BeSAFE event will be held in March and hopes to return stolen property to their rightful owners.

Police believe the items were stolen in Hammersmith and Fulham and surrounding boroughs, including Hounslow , Kensington and Chelsea, Ealing and Wandsworth.

It follows the recovery of "a lot of stolen property" found in the Shepherd's Bush area before Christmas, which police believe are the proceeds of burglary, robbery and theft from motor vehicle offences.

On display will be well over 100 items which police are hoping to return to victims, including distinctive jewellery - some of which may be antique and of sentimental value - watches, electronic items such as phones and computers, high value handbags and upmarket pens.

Those looking to reclaim stolen goods must have reported the crime and provide proof of ownership.

(Image: @MPSHammFul)

DC Paul Matthews, from Hammersmith and Fulham Police , said: "If you have been the victim of crime in 2017, I would urge you to spare a moment to pop down and see what we have recovered.

"We believe the items to have been taken from burglaries and car break in’s . A lot of it is quite distinctive and I’m sure of great sentimental value.

"It would mean so much to me and my colleagues if we could give these items back.

"I would encourage people to bring identification, proof of ownership and crime numbers if they know them”.

(Image: @MPSHammFul)

Where and when does the BeSAFE event take place?

It will be held on March 24 and 25 in The Courtyard Room in Hammersmith Town Hall, King Street, Hammersmith.

It will run from 9am to 3pm on both days.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.