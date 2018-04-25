The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fruit and vegetables were scattered across the road south of Westminster Bridge as a suspected stolen van crashed into a car.

Police were pursuing the vehicle when it collided with a car on the slip road leading from Westminster Bridge to Lambeth Palace Road in the early hours of Wednesday morning (April 25).

Officers eventually stopped the van in White Hart Street, in Kennington, at 4.40am.

Two men were arrested at the scene on suspicion of stealing a vehicle.

There were no reported injuries in the crash.

The road had to be closed following the collision which was attended by London Ambulance Service and Metropolitan Police.

A picture taken at the scene shows fruit and vegetables spilled across the road outside the Park Plaza hotel.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "At approximately 4.30am on Wednesday, a man reported his van had been stolen in Northumberland Avenue.

"A short while later the van was spotted by officers and an authorised pursuit commenced.



(Image: Ed Ludlow)



"During the pursuit, the van collided with a car on the south side of Westminster Bridge - there were no significant injuries.



"At approximately 4.40am the van was stopped in White Hart Street, SE11.



"Two males were arrested at the scene on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle."



Enquiries into the incident continue.