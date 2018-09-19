Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stockley Park Golf Course is set to face legal action from Hillingdon Council over an alleged failure to pay its rent and improve maintenance.

The council had warned the golf course that it had to pay its rent arrears and improve the condition of the course in a letter in July, however has decided to proceed with legal action against the club.

The 240-acre land in Uxbridge is leased to Stockley Park Golf Course Ltd by the council, which says the organisation has breached terms of its lease.

A total of £58,333.41 is owed to the council in rent arrears, while residents have also complained that paths and lawns are poorly maintained, with litter not being picked and the course being closed to the public more often than it should be.

The letter sent in July highlighted the breaches of covenant and gave the course a time frame to comply, which Hillingdon Council claims it has failed to do.

Legal action will be now filed against the course.

Councillor Ray Puddifoot , Leader of Hillingdon Council, said: “The council is aware of complaints from local residents regarding the upkeep of Stockley Park Golf Club and is taking these grievances very seriously.

"We expect the operator to maintain the site to the high standards that were set out in the original agreement of the lease, but these have clearly not been met.

“Hillingdon is recognised for its high quality green spaces, with the most Green Flags in the UK, and we will not tolerate low standards of maintenance at any of our sites. We are now taking legal action to rectify this situation.”