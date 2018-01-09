The video will start in 8 Cancel

Firefighters tackling the huge paint factory blaze in Staples Corner on Monday night (January 8) removed 50 drums filled with highly flammable thinners and solvents before the flames could get to them.

The quick actions of the crew meant "massively reduced the impact of the fire", according to London Fire Brigade (LFB) .

They remain at the scene dampening down after the fire was brought under control 12.22am.

The tweet from LFB, posted at 11.26am, said: "Firefighters quick actions of removing 50 100-gallon drums of thinners & solvents massively reduced the impact of the Staples Corner paint factory blaze.

"We remain at the scene damping down pockets of fire."

At its peak, around 100 firefighters were tacking what was described as a "significant fire" in Waterloo Road , off the North Circular.

The brigade was called at 9.20pm. Factory workers left the building before fire crews arrived and there are no reports of injuries .

LFB said on Tuesday morning (January 9) that six fire engines and 30 firefighters remained at the scene the damping down pockets of fire.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

