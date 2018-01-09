The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

No injuries were reported in a massive fire which broke out at a paint factory in Staples Corner, Brent , on Monday night (January 8).

Up to 100 firefighters were sent to tackle the blaze in Waterloo Road, which could be seen across the capital.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the fire at 9.20pm on Monday and confirmed it was under control by 12.22am on Tuesday (January 9).

LFB confirmed there were no reports of any injuries in the fire and that factory workers had left the building by the time its officers arrived.

Fire crew remained at the scene "damping down pockets of fire" on Tuesday morning.

(Image: @BlakeRidder)

An LFB spokesman said: "This is a significant fire at a paint factory off the North Circular which can be seen across London. The fire completely destroyed the single storey building.

(Image: Christina Rezik Mount)

"Factory workers left before the Brigade arrived.

There were no reports of any injuries. Firefighters will be at the scene throughout the night damping down pockets of fire."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.