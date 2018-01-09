The video will start in 8 Cancel

A huge blaze has completely destroyed a paint factory in Staples Corner in a "significant fire" which could be seen for miles across London.

Dramatic video footage taken from the scene showed the sheer scale of the smoke and flames as onlookers watched in shock.

Around 100 firefighters were sent to the blaze in Waterloo Road, Staples Corner, after a total of 99 callers reported the inferno on Monday night (January 8).

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "This is a significant fire at a paint factory off the North Circular which can be seen across London.

"The fire completely destroyed the single storey building. Factory workers left before the Brigade arrived.

"There were no reports of any injuries. Firefighters will be at the scene throughout the night damping down pockets of fire."

The Brigade was called at 9.20pm and sent 15 fire engines and crews from Hendon and the surrounding areas.

It took firefighters three hours to contain the blaze, and the fire was declared under control at 12.22am.

Six fire engines and 30 firefighters remained at the scene the following morning (Tuesday January 9) damping down pockets of fire.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

