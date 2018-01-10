The video will start in 8 Cancel

Roads surrounding a burnt-out paint factory in Staples Corner remain closed 36 hours after it suffered a huge blaze.

Waterloo Road (westbound) at the junction of the North Circular Road was still shut on Wednesday (January 10) after the "significant fire" which could be seen for miles across London on Monday night (January 8).

According to Transport for London , nearby road closures and access restrictions are in also place following the blaze.

Around 100 firefighters were sent to the blaze in Waterloo Road, Staples Corner, after a total of 99 callers reported the inferno on Monday.

Firefighters removed 50 drums filled with highly flammable thinners and solvents before the flames could get to them.

The quick actions of the crew meant "massively reduced the impact of the fire", according to London Fire Brigade (LFB) .

LFB confirmed there were no reports of any injuries in the fire and that factory workers had left the building by the time its officers arrived.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

All roads affected in Staples Corner on Wednesday (January 10)

A406 (Westbound)

Apsley Way (All Directions)

Ballards Road (All Directions)

Coles Green Road (All Directions)

Streakes Field Road (All Directions)

Waterloo Road (Westbound)

