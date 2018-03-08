The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman in her 60s has been taken to hospital following a collision with a bus in Hounslow.

Staines Road was closed for several hours while emergency services attended the incident, just before 9am on Thursday morning (March 8).

Metropolitan Police confirmed it was called to reports of a bus in collision with a pedestrian.

"The injured pedestrian is a woman, aged in her early 60s," said the spokesman.

“London Ambulance Service attended the scene and took her to hospital.

“Her injuries were deemed not life-threatening or life-changing.”

The incident happened between Martindale Road and Wellington Road South and was cleared shortly before midday.

