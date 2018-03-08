The A315 Staines Road in Hounslow is closed in both directions following a crash.

There are reports of queuing traffic to A244 Hounslow Road / Hounslow Gardens.

The crash happened between Martindale Road and A3063 Wellington Road South, on Thursday morning (March 8) shortly after rush hour.

A photo from the scene appears to show a bus involved.

Bus routes 116, 117, 235, 237 and 426 are affected and being diverted.

(Image: @mmalek247)

