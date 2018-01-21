The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has been injured after a crash between "several cars" in Twickenham on Sunday (January 21).

At around 8.40am, officers were called to reports of a collision in A305 Staines Road.

A man was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service , a spokesman for Met Police told getwestlondon .

His injuries are not deemed to be life-threatening.

Staines Road was closed in both directions at the junction with Fourth Cross Road and Gothic Road after the crash.

Motorists heading between Twickenham and the M3 were affected and advised to find alternative routes.

Bus routes 110, 490, H22 were also affected as police diverted traffic.

At the time of publication, the road remained closed in both directions.

