A young offenders institution in Feltham has experienced a staggering reduction in violence in the prison after teenage inmates were given sweets as a reward for good behaviour.

During inspections in December and January, prison inspectors found an 80% reduction in assaults on staff at HMYOI Feltham and found assaults on boys were down by a third.

The drop came after staff introduced a new incentive-driven “merit scheme”, in which boys were offered a reward for good behaviour which could be exchanged for sweets at a merit shop.

Behaviour management systems have improved since the last inspection in 2017 , when inspectors found a “cycle of violence and punitive responses, with no obvious strategy in place to break it”.

Although the work towards the new confectionery scheme was considered “excellent”, the report said it was not yet fully embedded, with some residential staff reluctant to give out merits.

Inspectors said boys on one wing were now allowed to eat breakfast and dinner together and had more time out of their cell, which provided a “meaningful incentive” for inmates on other wings.

The latest report for the prison, which has 140 inmates, follows an inspection considered “very disappointing” in early 2017, which highlighted concerns about safety and purposeful activity.

However, commenting on the recent report, HM chief inspector of prisons Peter Clarke said that safety in the prison had “improved quite dramatically” by the start of 2018.

He also highlighted improvements in child protection, safeguarding and governance of use of force.

Mr Clarke said: “Overall, there has been excellent progress made at Feltham since the last inspection, and good leadership played a huge role in this achievement.

“This inspection marks something of a peak after the trough of the previous one in 2017.

“It would be a great achievement if the improvement turns out not only to be sustainable but to give firm foundations for future improvement.”

'Segregation unsuitable for children'

Although the report highlighted “excellent progress”, levels of violence were still considered too high and inspectors found “bullying was not always monitored effectively on residential units”.

They also noted the living conditions in a segregation unit in Feltham B, which was used 162 times in the last six months, remained “extremely poor and the environment was unsuitable for children”.

The report continued: “Cells were stark and poorly furnished and many were dirty. Communal areas were dirty and shabby. Conditions in the special accommodation cells (stark, unfurnished cells with no beds, toilets or sinks) were particularly grim.

“Use of the cells had reduced since the last inspection from 14 to four instances, but we were not assured that use was justified on every occasion.”

There were also a large number of inmates who did not always receive the support which they were entitled to from local authorities, according to prison inspectors.

This was particularly in regards to ensuring suitable accommodation on release had been secured.

Speaking after the latest inspection, Justice Minister Dr Phillip Lee said: “It’s encouraging to see the progress Feltham has made under very challenging circumstances - and I am determined to see similar improvements across the youth estate."

Michael Spurr, Chief Executive of Her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service, added: “I am very pleased that the Chief Inspector has recognised the hard-work of the Governor and his staff at Feltham, and have acknowledged the real progress they’ve made.

“Improvements in safety are a step in the right direction and it is always rewarding to hear staff praised for being patient, enthusiastic and dedicated."