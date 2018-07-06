Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rat droppings hanging from the ceilings of rooms where fruit and vegetables were stored, products being repackaged and sold after being gnawed by mice and a cement mixer allegedly being used to mix marinated chicken are just some of the horrors Ealing's food safety officers have uncovered over the past year.

The council carries out thorough, regular checks of all premises serving and selling food in the borough which are categorised for their level of risk on a sliding scale of A to E.

Whilst the vast majority - 82% this year - complied fully with food standards, they have had to take swift action to deal with a few. A report summarising them was presented to the council's general purpose committee on Tuesday, June 26.

When officers visited food store rooms used to keep fruit and vegetables based at a store in The Green, in Southall, they were found to be riddled with rat droppings.

The report states rat and mouse droppings were found throughout at wall and floor junctions, and on high level shelving. They were also found hanging from the ceiling and on the door leading to the rear store room.

There were holes and gaps in the structure of the building that enabled pests to get in and the shed at the rear was not enclosed, meaning pests had access to it.

The business was served with a hygiene improvement notice and after 30 days was visited again. It had dealt with the problem so was given a food hygiene rating of one – meaning major improvement is necessary.

Officers also got a complaint about Poundland, on Ealing Broadway, where a customer claimed they had bought a multi-pack of crisps that was infested with mice droppings.

Two officers visited the store and found it had an infestation of mice and that staff were repackaging gnawed products and putting them back on the shelves at reduced prices.

The business was temporarily closed immediately and ordered to clean up its act. It is now facing prosecution.

In February 2018, a meat inspector from the Food Standards Agency tipped off the council about claims a business in Southall was handling meat unhygienically. The allegations included claims the business was using a cement mixer to mix marinated chicken.

On February 12 two officers from the food safety team visited the company and found its director in the middle of cutting raw chicken with a band saw.

Inside the cold room, there were a number of pallets of meat, some of which just had use by date labels on them, and others which did not have any labelling information on them.

The area where the meat was being processed was not suitable for the processing of open foods and did not meet the requirements of a food room.

A remedial action notice (RAN) was served on the company to stop processing the meat and a total of 319 boxes (3,188kg) of chicken had to be thrown away by the business.

In another case, the council was informed after a man was hospitalised after eating a sandwich from an Ealing sandwich manufacturer which had been found to contain listeria.

Two officers visited West London Sandwiches, in Dominion Road, Southall, and found some filthy items - including a vegetable peeler in the pot wash area, dirty basins used to wash vegetables, and a grubby fan unit directly above food preparation tables.

The packaging machine was full of ingrained dirt and old food debris and the food trays that sandwiches were placed in were dirty.

The officers shut down production and sandwiches had to be recalled from companies that had bought them.

Chini Chor, a vegetarian restaurant in Southall, was fined £155,000 after breaching food safety standards with dirty premises and equipment.

Food handlers were not seen washing their hands, high risk foods such as panir mixture were left at room temperature and there was cross contamination of tomato sauce with cashew sauce, which is dangerous for anyone suffering from a nut allergy.

Ealing issued 13 hygiene emergency prohibition notices during the 2017/18 financial year to take emergency action when it was clear businesses were causing a danger to the public.

Across the borough 42 businesses were served with hygiene improvement notices and four businesses were prosecuted for failing to meet food standards, including Chini Chor.

The report, however, concludes that the number of businesses that were identified as having immediate risk to food safety decreased in 2017/18 by 46% compared to the previous year.

The ward with the highest compliance with food law standards in Ealing was Ealing Broadway where there was a 90% compliance rate, but it was at its lowest in Southall Broadway where the figure was 59%.

The business served with hygiene emergency prohibition notices by Ealing Council during the 2017/18 financial year ...

1 - Poundland, 2-4 Ealing Broadway Centre, The Broadway, Ealing - Pests/actual contamination of food - 13/04/2017

2 - The Centre by Bukhara, Southall Community Centre, 20 Merrick Road,

Southall - Pests/actual contamination of food contact surfaces/equipment - 04/05/2017

3 - Yusuf Café, 4-6 Chignell Place, West Ealing - Pests/poor temperature control - 29/06/2017

4 - Desi Flava, 13 South Road, Southall - Pests/actual contamination of food contact surfaces/equipment - 22/09/2017

5 - Real Taste, 191 The Broadway, Southall - Pests - 13/11/2017

6 - Pan’s Bake Shop, 67 Greenford Avenue, Hanwell - Pests/actual contamination of food - 20/11/2017

7 - La Rueda de Tapas, Ground Floor Shop, 12 Bond Street, Ealing - Pests/very poor structure - 25/11/2017

8 - Chini Chor Restaurant, 86 South Road, Southall - Pests/actual contamination of food preparation surfaces - 28/11/2017

9 - Maggies Fish & Chips, 380 Oldfield Lane North, Greenford - Pests/actual contamination of food contact surfaces/packaging - 29/11/2017

10 - West London Sandwiches, 6 Maina Industrial Estate, Dominion Road,

Southall - Serious risk of cross-contamination - 01/12/2017

11 - ABC Café, Unit 1 Food Court Right, Palace Shopping Centre, 14 South

Road, Southall - Pests/actual contamination of food contact surfaces/equipment - 08/01/2018

12 - K M Laween Food & Wine, 1283 Greenford Road, Greenford - Pests/actual contamination of food - 31/01/2018

13 - Nevins, 157 South Ealing Road, Ealing - Pests - 22/03/2018