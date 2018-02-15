The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shadow was cast over London on New Year's Day (January 1) as the capital awoke to news of four young men fatally stabbed.

A spate of violent and disturbing incidents throughout January left heartbreak and horror in their wake.

From three Hayes teenagers whose lives were tragically cut short in a fatal collision, to an "inspirational model" brutally stabbed to death in Shepherd's Bush.

These are some of the horrifying incidents London dealt with in the first month of 2018.

January 31 - Young father fatally stabbed at Wormwood Scrubs prison

A young father and Wormwood Scrubs inmate, Khader Saleh, 25, was brutally stabbed to death in the prison.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing on January 31 afternoon and found Khader with a number of knife injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

(Image: Salma Hassan)

Three inmates, Ahmed Khayre, 21, Enton Marku, 20, and Khalif Dibbassey, 21, appeared at the Old Bailey charged with Khader's murder on Tuesday (February 6).

They will return to court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on April 24.

January 26 - Three boys died in fatal Hayes crash

Harry Rice, 17, Josh McGuinness, 16 and George Wilkinson 16, died in a fatal collision with an Audi A5 in Hayes on January 26.

They were pronounced dead at the scene in Shepiston Lane, Hayes, after being struck by the black car at around 8.40pm.

A heartbroken community paid tribute to the boys by leaving flowers and candles at the scene in the days following the crash.

A week after their deaths lit balloons were released into the sky to remember them.

(Image: Get West London)

Jaynesh Chudasama, 28, of Hayes, has been charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

He appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on January 29 and was remanded in custody until a hearing at the Old Bailey scheduled for February 26.

A 34-year-old man, who voluntarily went to police on January 28 and was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident, was released from custody the following day, a spokesman for Metropolitan Police said.

January 19 - Man stabbed multiple times in the back in West Drayton

A 37-year-old man suffered "puncture injuries to his back" at around 2pm on January 19.

Police were called to the incident and found a man with multiple stab wounds behind West Drayton station.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the incident and Hillingdon Police continue to investigate what happened.

January 12 - Violent robbery in Fulham park

A 25-year-old was stabbed in the leg in Hurlingham Park before his phone was snatched on January 12.

He was taken to a west London hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries following the attack.

A 17-year-old, two 18-year-olds and a 19-year-old were arrested on suspicion of robbery on January 25.

They were released under investigation pending further enquiries.

January 11 - 'Inspirational' model fatally stabbed in Shepherd's Bush

(Image: Met Police)

A 25-year-old "inspirational" model was stabbed through the heart in Shepherd's Bush on January 11.

Harry Uzoka died after he was attacked in Ollgar Close and reportedly managed to stagger to Old Oak Road, where he collapsed.

Police were alerted to reports of an injured man at 3.55pm, and Mr Uzoka was pronounced dead at 5pm.

Tributes for the model, who starred in fashion campaigns for Zara and Mercedes, poured in following his death.

George Koh, 24, of York Way, Camden, and Jonathan Okigbo, 23, of Trevithick House in Kentish Town, were charged with murder and appeared at the Old Bailey on January 18 where neither entered a plea.

Koh was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

The case was adjourned until April 4 and their trial date is fixed for July 7.

Merse Dikanda, 23, of no fixed abode, was charged with murder on January 26 and appeared at Willisden Magistrates' Court on January 27.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at the Old Bailey charged with murder on February 23.

January 11 - Terrifying machete raid on family home

Machete-wielding burglars entered an Ilford home and threatened to kill members of a family on Janaury 11.

A brave 11-year-old boy escaped his home to raise the alarm that the armed gang had threatened to kill his mother.

Horrifying video footage shows the mum-of-three begging the armed gang to spare her eldest son as he was dragged from room to room at knifepoint during the raid.

Metropolitan Police says the gang threatened a 17-year-old resident, demanding cash and valuables, before assaulting him with the butt of a knife.

(Image: UGC)

The thugs are thought to believed to have pulled up at the address in a white Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck and a silver Ford C-Max.

They stole cash and a number of electrical items before fleeing the scene.

Police launched a CCTV appeal to find men they want to speak to in connection with the burglary on January 19.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

December 31 to January 1 - Four young men lost their lives

Four young men lost their lives in separate fatal attacks on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Two teenagers and two 20 year-olds died in less than 24 hours in unrelated stabbings in north, east and south London on Sunday (December 31) and Monday (January 1).

An 18-year-old victim named as Meschak dos santos Cornelio was fatally stabbed in Larmans Road, Enfield, at 11.30am on December 31, died in hospital that evening.

Gaille Bola, 21, of Stonebridge Road, was charged on January 9 with murder and he is due to appear at the Old Bailey on April 6.

20-year-old Taofeek Lamidi was fatally stabbed in Memorial Avenue, West Ham, at 7.35pm on December 31.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the incident.

Kyall Parnell, 17, was fatally stabbed in Norwood Road near the junction with Station Rise in Tulse Hill at 10.40pm on December 31.

Three 16-year-old boys were arrested in connection with the fatal attack.



On January 4, two were arrested.

One of them was arrested on suspicion of murder and another was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

On January 8 another 16-year-old boy from Lambeth was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.



All three have been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in early March.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

At 2.35am on New Year's Day police were called to reports of stabbings in Bartholomew Court, Old Street, where a 20-year-old man was found fatally stabbed at the scene and a second male, aged in his 20s, was rushed to hospital suffering critical stab injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

Steve Frank Narvaez-Jara was named as the victim fatally stabbed.

Three men were arrested on suspicion of murder, two aged 19 and one aged 18.

They have all been bailed pending further enquiries and are due in court in early April.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .