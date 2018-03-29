The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with a street stabbing outside Cranford Community College last Wednesday (March 21).

A 21-year-old man suffered stab injuries during an incident in the High Street in Hounslow at around 3pm.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene at 3.12pm and the victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Cranford Community College, which was placed in lockdown for 90 minutes while police searched the building following the attack, has confirmed none of those involved were pupils at the school.

Metropolitan Police confirmed that officers had arrested two teenage boys in connection with the stabbing.

They were subsequently bailed pending further enquiries until mid-April.

(Image: Google)

Speaking on the day of the incident, a Met Police spokesman said: "Police were called at 3.14pm to reports of a stabbing on Cranford High Street, Hounslow.

"Police and London Ambulance Service responded and discovered a 21-year-old man with stab injuries to his arm.

"The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries."

A subsequent statement added: "Two 17-year-old males were arrested on Wednesday March 21 on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

"They were taken to a west London police station. They have been bailed to return at a date in mid-April."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android.