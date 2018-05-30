Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

St Bartholomew's vacant pathology block in London, where 'Sherlock' took his famed mystery plunge, is set to be transformed into a private health care unit.

Britain's oldest hospital, the Old Pathology Building, has become an attraction for Sherlock Holmes buffs, after Benedict Cumberbatch 's dramatic fall scene from its rooftop in the BBC series adapting Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's detective novels.

Non-profit Nuffield Trust had sought permission to extend the Old Pathology Block, including its rooftop, and refurbish both the building and the Residential Staff Quarters building to make way for a new private healthcare facility it is leasing from the NHS trust that runs St Bart's.

Bart's Health NHS Trust has in recent years struggled with bulging deficits, recording the biggest in NHS history in 2015/16.

Three sets of public consultations have occurred since planning permission was first granted for it to lease out the building as a private healthcare facility in 2012.

Planning proposals had attracted objections; ranging from concerns about the effect on surrounding listed buildings, to opposition to the use of NHS buildings for private healthcare facilities, and questions about the effect of the new private healthcare facility on catering to events in the neighbouring the Great Hall.

The City of London Corporation's planning and transportation committee heard the application on Tuesday (May 29).

Corporation staff recommended they grant the proposed Old Pathology Building a roof extension, despite finding the design would cause harm to the non-listed block's architectural and historical significance.

The recommendation to permit the refurbishment said the harm was balanced by other redevelopments, like the restoration of a historic entrance at the residents' quarters.

Some committee members questioned why the roof extension concerns had not been tabled for discussion earlier, although others said they were assured by Historic England's withdrawal of its opposition.

Barts Health chief executive Alwen Williams told the committee the redevelopment would bring significant benefits for the hospital, which treats more than 100,000 people a year.

Nuffield's plans would help it protect its NHS legacy, and the revenue from the trust’s multi-million pound scheme would be reinvested in the wider hospital's services, Williams said.

She said Barts Health wanted to participate in “closer collaboration” between the NHS and the private health care industry: “An area where we currently lag behind other London trusts.”

The scheme would also provide capital funding "we currently do not have" to help with buildings and maintenance costs, she added.

Nuffield executive board member Caroline Smith said the trust was the UK's largest healthcare charity, working with the NHS for more than 30 years through its hospitals and gyms.

The private unit offered patient choice for those living and working in the City, she added: “For us the hospital is a key investment for our strategy in the capital.”

The committee approved the application 22 votes to one.