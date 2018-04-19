The video will start in 8 Cancel

A sports coach from Hammersmith has been convicted of six historic sexual assaults at a prestigious Sussex boarding school.

Ajaz Karim, 63, was found guilty of nine counts of sexual assault and one count of attempted sexual assault on girls between the ages of 14 and 18.

Karim, of Barons Court Road in Hammersmith, was the sports coach at Christ's Hospital School, in Horsham, between 1985 and 1993, when he inappropriately touched his young female victims.

He was found guilty by a jury at Brighton Crown Court on Thursday (April 19) after a two-week trial.

Karim was remanded in custody at the court and is due to be sentenced at a later date.

Sussex Police's Complex Abuse Unit arrested Karim in June 2016 after an investigation was launched, following reports lodged with the force earlier that year.

Detective Constable Rebecca Wilde said: "All the complainants were pupils of school age and some did not appreciate at the time of the touching, that it amounted to indecent assault, despite each of them stating that they felt extremely uncomfortable when the touching took place.

(Image: Sussex Police)

"It was clear that Karim used his position as a member of staff and his role as a sports teacher to use massage as a subterfuge for sexual touching.

"We are glad that the six victims, who had the courage to come forward even after all this time, have now seen him face justice."

The force stressed that the management of Christ's Hospital School co-operated fully with their investigation.