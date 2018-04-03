The video will start in 8 Cancel

A shopping centre in Wandsworth was evacuated on Tuesday morning (April 3) due to a security alert.

Officers were called at 8.16am to a security alert at Southside Shopping Centre after malicious communications were received, a spokesman for Met Police said.

Wandsworth County Court was also evacuated and a road closure was put in place in Upper Richmond Road, between Carlton Drive and Oakhill Road.

The road was closed off either side of the rail bridge at East Putney station while police officers dealt with the incident at the county court.

Both the shopping centre and the county court were searched and have since been reopened after the incident was stood down by police.

A spokesman for Wandsworth Police said: “The areas around both Wandsworth County Court and Southside Shopping Centre should now be reopening again."

“Thank you for your patience while we dealt with these matters". they added.

"Thanks also to our colleagues at BTP [British Transport Police] London for their assistance.”

Traffic remained slow in the area after the cordon in Wandsworth was lifted at around 9.45am.

