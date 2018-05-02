Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Developers behind an 88-acre regeneration project on a former Southall gasworks site are making use of the Grand Union Canal in a bid to reduce the impact on Ealing's roads.

Southall Waterside is set to be one of the capital's largest regeneration developments , creating homes for nearly 10,000 people alongside a new business and leisure hub.

The former gasworks site in Southall will also host new community buildings and over 40 acres of public open space, which will include two brand new parks, according to developer Berkeley Group.

As construction at the site continues, the Grand Union Canal is being used as an innovative transport route for deliveries, with up to eight barges reaching the site every day.

Southall Waterside is situated alongside one kilometre of canal frontage and by using barges, the development is predicted to save approximately 37 tonnes of CO2 per year.

Each barge is capable of transporting 60 tonnes per trip, saving around 29,000 road miles per year and reducing the site's carbon footprint by reducing the number of lorries needed.

Councillor Julian Bell , leader of Ealing Council, said Southall Waterside's innovative approach will “minimise disruption for local people”.

"It’s great to see that the canal is being used in this way, in order to minimise disruption for local people by keeping thousands of lorry journeys off our roads," he said.

"The long-term benefits of the project will ultimately see the towpath restored so that people can enjoy the kilometre of frontage that the Southall Waterside will deliver for public use."

(Image: Berkeley Group)

Berkeley Group has also suggested the project will restore the public towpath, meaning pedestrians and cyclists can take advantage of better canalside access.

The site has already required two years of infrastructure work and developers have remediated 52 acres of contaminated land, using a soil hospital the size of 12 Olympic swimming pools.

The first new homes will be unveiled later this year, comprising of 186 affordable housing units, 120 of which are designated for affordable rent with the remaining 66 for shared ownership.

(Image: Model Works Media London)

Damian Leydon, Operations Director, Southall Waterside, added: "Utilising this part of the canal for Southall Waterside is taking the equivalent of 6,000 vehicles off local roads.

"We’ve been able to reduce the impact on the community and keep the delivery of homes on track.

"We’re also one step closer to creating a lasting legacy, which will have benefits for its future residents and local people, thanks to new walking and cycling routes for the area."