Thousands of brightly-clad worshippers lined the streets of Southall on Sunday (April 8) for the annual celebration of Vaisakhi.

Not deterred by the bad weather, countless Sikhs arrived to celebrate the birth of the Khalsa as part of the historical religious festival, celebrated through a Nagar Kirtan which started from Havelock Road Gurdwara.

The procession began at around 12.30pm and reached the The Broadway just after 4pm, with the streets filled with free food stalls along the route to Park Avenue Gurdwara.

Speaking after Vaisakhi celebration, Ealing and Southall MP Virendra Sharma said the rain throughout the day did not stop everyone enjoying the festivities in the town.

"[I was] delighted to attend yesterday's Nagar Kirtan and speak to the crowd,” he said.

“The weather was wet but it didn't dampen the spirits of everyone there, we discussed the message of inclusion, tolerance and diversity in our minds at Vaisakhi."

The colourful procession was led through the town led by five initiated Sikhs, with worshippers following behind marching to the sound of beating drums to celebrate the birth of the Khalsa.

Up to 10,000 people were expected to attend the event and police advised motorists to avoid driving in the area if possible as a number of roads were affected by closures.

(Image: Arif Hussain)

A spokesman for Ealing police said: “All road closures are out for Vaisakhi celebrations in Southall.

“The command team thank all those volunteers who made it such a family day as well as a lot of wet neighbourhood officers drafted in from across the borough.

“Amazing community engagement with Edmonton community and so many others at the huge Vaisakhi event in Southall. Great to see so many people enjoying this celebration.”

Also enjoying the festivities were the St John Ambulance London and South Region's medical response team, who joined police and London Fire Brigade at the annual event.

An LFB spokesman said on Twitter: “Firefighters are taking part in the #Vaisakhi celebrations today in #Southall which has the largest Sikh community in London.

“A procession starts at the Havelock Road Gurdwara at midday. Our #SaferTogether appliance will be joining the parade.”

