A 20-year-old woman has been charged with grievous bodily harm after a daylight attack outside a school in Southall left a sixth form student with a stab injury.

Police were called to an incident in Lady Margaret Road, outside Greenford High School, at around 12.23pm on Wednesday March 21.

An 18-year-old girl was found at the scene suffering from a stab wound to her leg and she was taken to a west London hospital by London Ambulance Service.

Her injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening, a police spokesman said at the time.

Another sixth form student from the school, aged 17, suffered minor head injuries during the incident.

Almad Mohamed, 20, from Hounslow, was arrested on March 21 and appeared at Ealing Magistrates' Court on March 23 after being charged with one count of GBH.

She has been bailed ahead of her next appearance in court on April 20.

Two other women, aged 18 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent on March 21 and have been bailed until mid-April pending further police enquiries.

