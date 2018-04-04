The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 46-year-old man who was stabbed during a daylight attack in Southall remained in hospital on Wednesday.

At around 3.10pm on Tuesday (April 3), police were called to reports of a man stabbed in Merrick Road , at the junction with Bridge Road.

Officers arrived with London Ambulance Service (LAS) and found the victim suffering from stab wounds at the scene.

He was airlifted to an east London hospital "as a priority", where he remained on Wednesday morning with injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the attack and enquiries continue.

Speaking to getwestlondon on Tuesday, a spokesman for LAS said: "We were called at 3.13pm to Bridge Road to reports of a stabbing.

"We sent an ambulance crew and an incident response officer to the scene. We also dispatched London's air ambulance by air."

He added: "We treated a person at the scene - a man - who was taken to hospital as a priority by air."

Motorists were urged to avoid the area as police cordoned off Merrick Road after the attack.

