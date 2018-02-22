The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man from Southall has been charged with murder after a 26-year-old was fatally stabbed during a daylight attack in a housing estate.

Mark Tyrone Thomas, 39, of Halliday Square, was charged on Tuesday (February 20) with murder and appeared at Ealing Magistrates' Court the following day.

The 39-year-old will now appear in custody at the Old Bailey for a bail hearing on Friday (February 23).

Police were called to a disturbance in Halliday Square at around 3.30pm on Monday (February 19), where they found the victim suffering from stab injuries.

An air ambulance landed at the scene and joined London Ambulance Service paramedics, who pronounced the man dead at 4.05pm.

Formal identification still awaits and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course, a spokesman for Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command launched a murder probe but said they were “not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation at this time”.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 6282/19 Feb or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

