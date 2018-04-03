The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been airlifted to hospital after suffering stab wounds in broad daylight in Southall .

Metropolitan Police confirmed the man, who's age is not yet known, is in a "serious" condition.

A spokesman for the force said officers were called at around 3.10pm on Tuesday (April 3) to reports a male stabbed in Merrick Road, Southall.

They added: "Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a man suffering from stab wounds.

"He has been taken to an east London hospital where his condition is serious."

(Image: UB1UB2)

Merrick Road was cordoned off following the incident and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

A spokesman for London Ambulance Service said: "We sent an ambulance crew and an incident response officer to the scene.

"We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance by air.

"We treated a person at the scene - a man - who was taken to hospital as a priority by air."

The incident took place the same day Southall MP, Virendra Sharma , called for answers in light of there being two stabbings in three days last month.

No arrests have been made and police are continuing their enquiries.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .