A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in Southall.
The official Hounslow Police Twitter account announced it was dealing with the stabbing overnight (Friday, November 23).
It said: "We're dealing with a stabbing in Convent Way, Hounslow/Southall just before 10pm.
"A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital.
"We don't believe his condition is life-threatening, but await full assessment.
"No arrest at this stage.
"Any witnesses pls call 101 ref 8045/nov23mps."
The same police account also published photos of a cordon marked out by police tape - which this website understands remains in place this morning (November 24).
Multiple police cars and officers were also pictured at the scene after the incident on Friday, November 23.
Latest details from the police this morning
A Metropolitan Police spokesman updated us just before 8am on Saturday morning (November 24).
The condition of the victim was still being considered non life-threatening.
A crime scene remains in place for now but could be lifted this morning.
Police have still not made any arrests in connection with the stabbing.
We will bring you more details as they come in