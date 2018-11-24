A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in Southall.

The official Hounslow Police Twitter account announced it was dealing with the stabbing overnight (Friday, November 23).

It said: "We're dealing with a stabbing in Convent Way, Hounslow/Southall just before 10pm.

"A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital.

"We don't believe his condition is life-threatening, but await full assessment.

"No arrest at this stage.

"Any witnesses pls call 101 ref 8045/nov23mps."

The same police account also published photos of a cordon marked out by police tape - which this website understands remains in place this morning (November 24).

Multiple police cars and officers were also pictured at the scene after the incident on Friday, November 23.

More to follow.

Scroll down for the latest updates on this story.

Were you affected? Email liam.trim@reachplc about this or another local story to have your say.