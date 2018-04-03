Merrick Road in Southall was closed off due to a police incident on Tuesday afternoon (April 3).

London Ambulance Service said it was called at 3.13pm to "reports of a stabbing".

Emergency services were at the scene and advised motorists to avoid the area.

A police spokesman said: "There has been an incident in Merrick Road, Southall.

"Emergency services are on scene, please allow them to manage this incident effectively.

"Please avoid the area and use an alternative route where possible."

