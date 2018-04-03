Merrick Road in Southall was closed off due to a police incident on Tuesday afternoon (April 3).
London Ambulance Service said it was called at 3.13pm to "reports of a stabbing".
Emergency services were at the scene and advised motorists to avoid the area.
A police spokesman said: "There has been an incident in Merrick Road, Southall.
"Emergency services are on scene, please allow them to manage this incident effectively.
"Please avoid the area and use an alternative route where possible."
A man has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition
Metropolitan Police said the man was found “suffering from stab wounds”.
Police update on the victim's condition
Police confirm that the victim is in a “serious” condition in hospital.
Southall MP on knife crime
Our reporter Martin Elvery spoke to Southall MP Virendra Sharma last week about the increase in knife crime in the area.
Speaking after two stabbings in three days in the town, Mr Sharma said Metropolitan Police is “working hard” to find out the reason behind the recent increase in attacks.
He said: “We need to make sure we protect the safety of future generations.”
Affected roads
The police cordon has affected rush-hour traffic in the area, especially the A3005 and The Green.
Merrick Road is closed by Bridge Road as emergency services remain at the scene.
Police cordon in place
Pictures taken in Merrick Road by UB1UB2 show a cordon in place at the scene.
Merrick Road closure
Motorists have been advised to avoid Merrick Road while emergency services remain at the scene.
Man airlifted to hospital after stabbing
A man has been airlifted to hospital after a stabbing in Southall’s Merrick Road.
Police have cordoned off the road after receiving reports of the stabbing at around 3.13pm.
A spokesman for London Ambulance Service said:
“We were called at 3:13pm today to Bridge Road, Southall, to reports of a stabbing.
“We sent an ambulance crew and an incident response officer to the scene. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance by air.
“We treated a person at the scene - a man - who was taken to hospital as a priority by air.”