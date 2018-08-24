Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men who shot and killed a 26-year-old as he sat in his parked car in Southall have been found guilty of murder after a "painstaking" police investigation.

Khalid Abdi Farah took a fatal blow to the chest in Lady Margaret Road in the early hours of November 11, 2017.

While his friend managed to escape out of the car and flee the scene, the gunman who has still not been determined by the court, shot Mr Farah for the second time.

The events which happened prior, during and after the "horrific" murder have now been unravelled following the trial of Mr Farah's murderers, who it's believed he had an "ongoing dispute" with.

Malique Thompson-Hill, 22, of Burghley Court, Maidenhead appeared at the Old Bailey with Jermiane Paul, 23, of Acacia Avenue, West Drayton where the pair were found guilty of murder on Thursday (August 24).

A third man, Joshua Folorunso, 27, of Station Road, Loudwater, was also found guilty of perverting the course of justice after setting fire to a car used in the murder.



All three will be sentenced at the same court on a date to be confirmed in September.

During the trial the court heard how Thompson-Hill and Paul conspired to attack Mr Farah as part of an ongoing dispute.



In the early hours of the morning last autumn, the young victim was sitting in his parked car with a friend and were completely unaware when his soon-to-be murderers arrived at the scene in a stolen black VW Tiguan, which was fitted with false number plates.

CCTV footage showed a man, his identity covered by a hood, raising a shotgun to fire into the driver's side of the car where Mr Farah was sitting.



The victim's friend ran from the car and the gunman initially raised his firearm at him before returning its aim to Mr Farah and firing once more, the court was told.

He then ran back to the VW Tiguan which sped away from the scene.

The young victim died in hospital around three hours later despite the best efforts of first responders at the scene.

It was later discovered that as Mr Farah lay dying on the pavement, Thompson-Hill and Paul drove a short distance before abandoning their vehicle in a car park in Knowles Close - 500 metres from Paul's home in West Drayton.

Both men went their separate ways but their cover-up attempt continued, the court heard.

Phone records reveal that the third man involved in the incident - Folorunso who has been found guilty of perverting the course of justice was contacted numerous times throughout the same day.

Later that evening Folorunso and two other unidentified males arrived in Knowles Close set fire to the black VW Tiguan in order to destroy evidence.

Despite the trio's attempts to cover up what happened, they were identified by detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command during a "painstaking investigation".

Thompson-Hill was arrested on December 2 and numbers found on his mobile phones revealed who he contacted at the time of Mr Farah's murder.

CCTV images and mobile phone tracking also confirmed he was driving the stolen VW Tiguan in the days leading to the tragic incident.

Paul was arrested for an unrelated matter 11 days later however his mobile phone records linked him to Thompson-Hill and the events which happened in November.



The pair were then charged with Mr Farah's murder.

Pair 'conspired together to murder'

Meanwhile, phone analysis and CCTV footage also linked Folorunso to the incident after his car was stopped following the arrests of the other two defendants.

"While our investigation could not establish which man took the fatal shots that killed Khalid Farah, what is clear is that both Thompson-Hill and Paul conspired together to murder him," said detective inspector Garry Moncrieff of the homicide and major crime command who led the investigation.



"Phone analysis shows there was considerable contact and planning between the two in the days leading up to the murder, followed by a determined effort to try and destroy evidence using Folorunso.





"Khalid died in a horrific manner, shot from close range as he sat in a car - he did not stand a chance.

"What the exact motive for the murder was remains unclear -however there had clearly been tensions between Khalid and his murderers.



"This was a complex case that was solved through diligent police work and has seen three men convicted for their part in Khalid's killing.



"I can only hope that these convictions can bring some form of closure to Khalid's family and friends."