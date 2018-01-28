The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has been charged with assisting an offender after Khalid Abdi Farah was shot dead in Southall last year.

Joshua Folorunso, 27, was arrested on Thursday (January 25) in the Milton Keynes area on suspicion of assisting an offender and arson.

He was charged the following day with both offences and appeared at Willesden Magistrates Court on Saturday (January 27).

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Harrow Crown Court on Friday February 23.

Mr Farah, 26, was shot in the chest as he sat in a car in Lady Margaret Road on November 11 last year.

He was taken to a central London Hospital where he later died.

Jermaine Paul, 22, was charged with the murder of 26-year-old Khalid Farah on January 13, just over a month after Malique Thompson-Hill, 21, was charged on December 3 with Khalid's murder.

Both are due to appear in court at the Old Bailey in mid-February.

