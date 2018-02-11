Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Traffic was halted in Southall as members of the community united to protest against the decision to lease out Southall Town Hall.

The Grade II-listed building at the junction of High Street and The Broadway is used by local businesses and charities and is considered the last remaining "public space" in the town.

Members of Southall Black Sisters, Southall Community Action Group and others blocked traffic on Friday (February 9) in protest at the decision to lease the building for 250 years to a local Hindu religious organisation.

Referring to the plans, a protester said: “It feels as if the local authority is trimming the feathers of a bird and then telling it to fly."

Dozens of people gathered outside the 120-year-old town hall, holding banners reading "Save Southall Town Hall".

Some protesters hung a flag from the balcony of the building with the words "*Southall not for sale * United we stand * We shall Overcome*"

The hall is currently in use as an Enterprise Centre and is occupied by charities including Southall Community Alliance, which supports local business, and Helplink which provides free English lessons, computer classes and health support.

Other organisations based at the town hall include Migrant Advisory & Advocacy Service, which provides legal advice to those who cannot afford it, and Home Instead Senior Care, a home-care company supporting the elderly.

Ealing Council made the decision to market the property last year, after having made a loss every year since 2010/11.

The decision to lease it to the Hindu religious group was made in September and has drawn criticism from locals who say Southall Town Hall is the last remaining secular and open space in the area.

In a letter by Southall Black Sisters said their users "are particularly concerned about the steady removal of safe and neutral civic spaces that enable them to access information and support without fear and judgement".

Ealing Borough Council has been contacted for comment.

