The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 60 luxury homes will be unveiled in Southall next month as The West Works development makes progress ahead of Crossrail's launch.

The latest phase of the Merrick Road development will see 64 luxury homes up for grabs – including studios, one, two and three-bedroom apartments and a number of duplexes.

Chantry House, which is located minutes away from Southall station, will launch on March 10 after the first 36 apartments were unveiled at the site in October last year.

Prices for the homes start at £305,000 for a studio and £367,000 for a one-bedroom apartment.

Simon Halfhide, sales director at Redrow London, said the development is “proving very popular” among families, first-time buyers and investors.

He added: “The apartments offer great value for money, given their excellent transport links.

“In a few months, with the arrival of Crossrail, you will be able to get from Southall station, which is just a five-minute walk from The West Works, to the West End in under 20 minutes.”

(Image: Redrow)

Southall station will also provide direct links to Bond Street in 17 minutes and Liverpool Street in 24.

The developer says the “spacious apartments” all incorporate high-end appliances into fully-fitted kitchens and bathrooms, and each home comes with a fridge, integrated washing and drying machine and secure cycle storage.

Residents will benefit from a 25-year car club membership and have access to a series of private landscaped gardens.

(Image: Redrow)

Merrick Road is the focus of a number of developers and applications at the moment, with plans to build 550 homes and a huge retail space made public this month.

The 350,000 square foot development, which would be built in the Southall Housing Zone, would comprise of 180 homes for shared ownership and affordable rent.

Permission was also granted to transform the old Honda garage dealership in Merrick Road into more than 50 affordable homes, due to be completed in 2020.

On top of that, Ealing Council is consulting on plans to build a new bridge for pedestrians and cyclists next to Southall station.

Chantry House launches on the March 10 at the Marriott Hotel Heathrow, 10am-4pm. To RSVP your attendance email thewestworks@redrow.co.uk .

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .