A murder investigation has been launched after a 26-year-old man was stabbed to death in a Southall housing estate on Monday (February 19).

Shortly before 3.30pm, police were called to reports of a disturbance in Halliday Square, where officers found a 26-year-old man suffering from stab injuries.

An air ambulance landed at the scene and joined paramedics from London Ambulance Service, who pronounced the man dead at the scene at 4.05pm.

The victim's next of kin have been informed and a formal identification and post-mortem will be held in due course, a Met Police spokesman said.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command have now launched a murder investigation and enquiries are ongoing into the stabbing.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody in a north London police station.

“Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation at this time,” the police spokesman added.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 6282/19 Feb or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

