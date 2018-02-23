The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man charged with murder following the death of a 26-year-old man in Southall has appeared at the Old Bailey.

Mark Tyrone Thomas, 39, was remanded in custody at the court on Friday (February 23) ahead of a plea hearing on May 11.

Thomas, of Halliday Square, was charged on Tuesday (February 20) with the murder of 26-year-old Rotimi Oshibanjo.

Rotimi was fatally stabbed inside a property in the Halliday Square housing estate on Monday (February 19).

Police were called to the estate at around 3.30pm to reports of a disturbance and found Rotimi with stab injuries.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

An air ambulance was called to the scene and joined paramedics treating Rotimi, but he was pronounced dead at the scene at 4.05pm.

Thomas will be held in prison until his plea hearing at the Old Bailey on May 11.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .