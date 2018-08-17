Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A peaceful sit-in from a Clean Air for Southall campaigner and her children obstructed work on the former gasworks site on Brent Road for an entire day.

Berkley Group is building 480 homes on the 88-acre site but first has to clean the soil of potential contaminants, which has created a noxious smell that residents say affects their health and quality of life.

Angela Fonso, 50, stayed on the nearby canal path from 11am to 3pm on Tuesday (August 14), forcing work to stop.

(Image: Angela Fonso)

She said: "Part of me feels like direct action is what you do at university but, at the same time, we have already tried sending emails and having meetings, we need to take a stand.

"For health and safety reasons, they have to stop using the digger to lift materials from barges onto the site whenever members of the public want to pass underneath.

"So I sat down with my children and had a picnic and we played or read. They can't move us on because it's a public place.

"I decided to do it on an impromptu basis and it wasn't really planned."

Mrs Fonso estimated that her protest, which lasted until 3pm when a tug boat towing a new barge of materials finally had to leave, cost Berkeley Group £2,000 per hour in lost productivity.

(Image: Angela Fonso)

She, along with other members of Clean Air for Southall, have been protesting since July to put pressure on Berkeley Group to improve its odour mitigation measures and improve air quality around the site.

A meeting organised by the group on Monday (August 13) attracted around 50 concerned residents and Mrs Fonso plans to hand out flyers to passers-by during future sit-ins on the canal path to gain further support.

Mrs Fonso added: "We are not going to let this drop. It's a long-standing building project over the next 25 years and it's having such a detrimental impact on people's lives.

"What we are experiencing is making life intolerable. It was even a threat to my livelihood since I had to take time off work due to air issues."

Southall Waterside operations director Damian Leydon said: "A materials delivery via the canal was briefly postponed. The delivery recommenced later in the day with no impact on the timings of the project."

He added that the development of the site, when completed, would provide much-needed homes for nearly 10,000 people, along with community facilities and 40 acres of public space.

He said: "More than two thirds of the work is now complete, so we will soon be moving to the next stage of construction.

"The Environment Agency and Ealing Council have oversight of all works, and regularly conduct site visits to review data and sample organic compounds."

A letter from Environment Agency area director Simon Hawkins said that an inspection had found that odour mitigation on site "is above and beyond what we would reasonably be able to require an operator to do".

It added that "there is no further measure we can impose on the operations on site in response to the complaints of odour coming from the site" but that the agency would continue its routine visits.