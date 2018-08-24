The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are urgently appealing for help in finding a 13-year-old boy who has gone missing from his home in Southall .

Abdullahi Abokar has been reported missing by worried family members and police are growing increasingly concerned for his safety.

Ealing MPS, who provide regular policing updates for the borough, tweeted the appeal on Friday morning (August 24).

The tweet said: “Can you help us find Abdullahi Abokar, 13-year-old? He is missing from Southall. He was last seen wearing a black T shirt, Nike navy shorts and black Nike shoes.

“If you have seen Abdullahi or you know where he is, please contact us on 0208 246 1480.”

Officers have released an image of Abdullahi in the hope members of the public will recognise him if they see him.

Police have not revealed when exactly Abdullahi was reported missing, or if he may have travelled to other boroughs in London.