A Southall landlord who repeatedly ignored council orders to stop renting "beds in sheds" has been ordered to pay back almost £450,000 - the equivalent of six years' income from rental properties.

Samina Nadeem, of Malborough Road, who a councillor described as "obstructive and aggressive", refused to demolish the illegally converted garages on Scotts Road for more than a year after being served with a planning enforcement notice in August 2014.

In September 2015, Ealing council demolished the outhouses, which she claimed were empty but actually housed five tenants and a child in "Dickensian conditions", and brought a prosecution against her.

Nadeem was found guilty at Ealing Magistrates' Court in February 2017.

After failing to prove that her six years of income since first letting the garages in 2012 were legally gotten, on October 18 Nadeem received a confiscation order from Isleworth Crown Court of £447,552.22 and was fined a further £18,000.

Councillor Joanna Camadoo said: “We’re very pleased to get such a positive result at the end of a very long and drawn out case.

"Throughout this process Mrs Nadeem and her husband have been obstructive and at times aggressive, using every trick in the book to stop our officers from doing their job and delay the legal process.

"She completely ignored our requests to act within the law – indeed, the only reason she stopped letting these substandard buildings was because we demolished them.

“It’s a tragedy that tenants are being exploited in this way, forced to live in Dickensian conditions by unscrupulous landlords like Mrs Nadeem.

"This case is a warning to other property owners who think they can ignore the law – anyone who builds properties in our borough without planning permission can expect a knock on the door from our enforcement officers.”

“Paying council tax is not the same as having planning permission and failure to comply with planning notices is a criminal offence. If we issue you with one, act on it before we hit you with a hefty fine and a criminal record.”

Nadeem will receive a prison sentence of four years if the bill is not paid by January 18 2019.

She is the second landlord this month to be prosecuted by Ealing council for letting outbuildings.

Mubashar Ahmed, of Kendrick Road in Slough, was fined almost £42,000 for renting a garage at his property on Trinity Road, after being previously prosecuted for the same offence in 2012.

If you are concerned about an outhouse in your area or suspect there may be people living in one, please report it by emailing outhouses@ealing.gov.uk.