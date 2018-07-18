Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A housing association in Southall has been told it could face prosecution unless it tackles antisocial behaviour on its estate.

Residents at Victory Mews in Southall have been suffering from antisocial behaviour for some time, according to the Met's Ealing borough team. The majority of issues stem from a low wall in the rear car park of the building, where some young people congregate.

There were reports of youngsters taking drugs, street drinking and behaving antisocially which left residents "feeling vulnerable and in fear," police said.

The building, which sits on the corner of King Street, The Green and Featherstone Road, is owned by PA Housing, a housing association which claims to have 40 years' experience and a portfolio with 24,000 homes across England.

The car park is accessible by Church Avenue, and borders the playground of St Anselm's Catholic Primary School.

Police in Ealing had ordered PA Housing to complete remedial work in the car par to deter future antisocial behaviour. After works were not carried out, a community protection notice written warning, detailing the work required and giving a deadline of June 13.

The work has still not been carried out to the satisfaction of Southall Green Safer Neighbourhood Team, led by Sergeant Guy Rooney and a community protection notice has been issued against the housing association.

However, PA Housing say they have complied with the short-term recommendations of police already. One of the police recommendations is to remove the meters from outside, which PA believe would disrupt the gas flow to its tenants, although PA Housing says it is "in the process of looking at solutions".

Other than the meters, PA says it has installed new CCTV cameras, upgraded the lighting and added coping to walls to prevent people sitting on them. They have also cleared the rubbish and have employed regular cleaners, a spokeswoman said.

Other long term changes being investigated include installing corner stops and gate replacements.

PA Housing must complete these works, which would deter antisocial behaviour in its car park, by November or face prosecution.

Sergeant Guy Rooney of Southall Green and Norwood Green Neighbourhood Wards said: “We will continue to work with residents and housing providers to improve the area they live and work in.

"On this occasion, we have had to use legislation to force the changes recommended by our Design out Crime team. We are always looking for ways to make a difference to Norwood Green residents.”

A spokeswoman for PA Housing said: "Since PA Housing was issued with a written warning from the police in March, we have made every effort to improve security and to put a stop to antisocial behaviour at Victory Mews.

"We have already complied with all the police’s short-term recommendations, and we are currently working on the long-term recommendations.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to work closely with our commercial leaseholders and with the police to improve the area and to tackle antisocial behaviour."