An old garage dealership in Southall is to be transformed into more than 50 affordable homes to support the area's “ongoing regeneration”.

On Wednesday (February 7), Network Homes signed its first agreement to build 52 new apartments for shared ownership in Merrick Road, Southall.

The new apartments will regenerate the site of an old Honda dealership and will “provide much-needed homes for those looking to get on the housing ladder”.

Due to be completed in 2020, the homes will be close to the Southall Crossrail station, which will run 17-minute services to central London and 8-minute services to Heathrow from May 2018.

Southall has been identified as a key opportunity area for housing growth and regeneration by both Ealing Council and the Greater London Authority (GLA).

This project is one of a number of schemes that Network Homes will be brought forward as part of a strategic partnership with GLA to deliver 1,752 affordable homes in London by March 2021.

David Gooch, commercial director at Network Homes, said this “exciting development” will help support Southall's continued regeneration.

“We're really pleased to be working with Galliard Homes for the first time to take this scheme forward,” he said.

“Through this exciting development and other nearby projects, Network Homes is helping to support the ongoing regeneration of Southall as well as provide much-needed affordable housing.”

Jonathan Morgan, director of investment and developments at Galliard Homes, added: “We are thrilled to be working with Network Homes and to develop housing for Southall.

“We look forward to further opportunities to assist in the regeneration of this vibrant corner of London.”

