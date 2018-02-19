Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A London Assembly member has welcomed the prospect of two housing developments in Southall, suggesting the town is in "desperate need" of more affordable homes.

Dr Onkar Sahota, representative for Ealing and Hillingdon, said the redevelopment of the old Honda dealership in Merrick Road will give local people an "opportunity to get on the housing ladder."

An agreement to build 52 affordable houses on the former car dealership was signed by Network Homes last week and the development, near the new Crossrail station, is due to be completed in 2020.

Speaking after the agreement on February 7, Dr Sahota said he was in favour of the development but said it should be matched by improved infrastructure in the area.

He said: "I welcome the recent announcement that 50 new affordable homes are due to be built on the old Honda dealership site in Merrick Road.

"Southall desperately needs more good quality, affordable homes, and the redevelopment of the site will provide local people with an opportunity to get on the housing ladder.

"However, we need to be mindful that these developments are matched by the developments in our public services, and with appropriate parking solutions.

"I will continue to work with the local council, with developers and in City Hall to ensure that alongside more housing, we have the social infrastructure that residents need."

(Image: Network Homes)

Minutes away from the old Honda site in Merrick Road, 550 homes and huge retail space could be built in the industrial estate after a £200 million joint venture deal was signed on Monday (February 12).

If a future proposal is given the green light, the 350,000 sq ft development would comprise of 180 homes for shared ownership and affordable rent.

The deal was signed by Stanhope plc and Network Homes, which said the development would help trigger the “major regeneration” of a key area of Southall.

A planning application is expected to be submitted in spring 2018. If planning permission is granted, work will begin in early 2019 and the development will be completed by mid-2021.

(Image: Google Maps)

Dr Sahota said he will work with developers to ensure the project has the social infrastructure residents need.

He said: "I hope that the final plans for the redevelopment of the Merrick Road site will provide local people with an opportunity to get on the housing ladder, as well as giving local businesses access to the new commercial and retail space.

"I will continue to work with the local council, with developers and in City Hall to ensure we have the social infrastructure that residents need, and that regeneration means truly affordable housing and real support for business owners."

