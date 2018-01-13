The video will start in 8 Cancel

All railway lines in the Twickenham area will be shut on Sunday (January 14), South Western Railway (SWR) and Network Rail have warned.

The engineering works will also affect services in and out of London Waterloo and some services via Clapham Junction.

Anyone planning to use rail services in the area on Sunday are advised to check their route before setting off and be aware of any line closures that may affect their journey.

Replacement bus services will be running between a number of stations while the work takes place.

SWR has apologised in advance for the fact bulky luggage, cycles and prams will not be permitted on replacement bus services.

In a notice published on the SWR website, the operator said: "Some lines between London Waterloo and Clapham Junction and all lines in the Twickenham area will be closed all day.

"All South Western Railway services will use platforms 5 to 8 at Vauxhall."

SWR added: "Replacement buses will run and you may need to travel earlier than normal.

"Queenstown Road will have no service. Please use other nearby stations."

Elsewhere, lines between Woking and Guildford stations, and also between Guildford and Ash will also be closed all day on Sunday (January 14).

Lines affected by engineering works this weekend Replacement buses are set to run between Richmond and Hounslow via Twickenham and Richmond and Teddington via Twickenham.

London Waterloo to Reading services will start from Clapham Junction and will be diverted between Barnes and Feltham via Hounslow.

London Waterloo to Windsor services will start from Clapham Junction and will be diverted between Barnes and Feltham via Hounslow.

London Waterloo to Woking via Staines services will start from Clapham Junction.

A revised train service will run between London Waterloo and Richmond.

Replacement buses will run between Richmond and Hounslow via Twickenham to connect with the above train services.

London Waterloo to London Waterloo via Kingston services will be altered to run between London Waterloo and Shepperton via Wimbledon and Kingston.

Replacement buses will run between Teddington and Richmond via Twickenham, connecting with the altered Shepperton services.

The afternoon and evening services between London Waterloo and Kingston via Hounslow will not run. Users are advised to use other trains and replacement buses.

You can find out more about the weekend's engineering works via the SWR website .

