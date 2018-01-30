Rail passengers were told to expect delays and cancellations to trains travelling between Putney and Vauxhall after a vehicle reportedly struck a bridge on Tuesday afternoon (January 30).

National Rail told passengers to expect disruption until 5pm after reports of a vehicle striking a bridge between Vauxhall and Putney at around 1.22pm.

A National Rail spokesman said: "A road vehicle has struck a bridge between Putney and Vauxhall and is causing disruption to journeys.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 5pm."

