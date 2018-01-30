Rail passengers were told to expect delays and cancellations to trains travelling between Putney and Vauxhall after a vehicle reportedly struck a bridge on Tuesday afternoon (January 30).
National Rail told passengers to expect disruption until 5pm after reports of a vehicle striking a bridge between Vauxhall and Putney at around 1.22pm.
A National Rail spokesman said: "A road vehicle has struck a bridge between Putney and Vauxhall and is causing disruption to journeys.
"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 5pm."
Twitter user @faristingrai has tweeted that his train just breezed past Vauxhall despite being scheduled to call there.
Alternative Routes
If you’re looking to travel between Vauxhall and Putney there are ways you can bypass the delays,
Tickets are being accepted on the London Underground from Richmond via “any reasonable route”.
They are also accepting tickets on London Overground services from Richmond or Clapham.
There are also TFL Bus routes from Richmond to Clapham Junction and Waterloo.
The bridge
We understand this is the bridge the lorry collided with in Culvert Road, Battersea.
Trains pass over the bridge between Vauxhall and Putney.
Elsewhere on the SWR Network
Passengers travelling between Haslemere and Havant (or at least hoping to) can expect delays until 5pm in a separate incident.
The delays are due to a circuit failure on the track.
