Rail passengers experienced severe delays on Tuesday afternoon (January 30) after a vehicle struck a railway bridge in Battersea.

South Western Railway services between Vauxhall and Putney suffered major delays or cancellations for several hours

The narrow bridge in Culvert Road was struck shortly before 1pm.

Network Rail engineers were called to the scene and there were delays in and out of Waterloo until at least 5pm.

A spokesman for National Rail said: “A road vehicle struck a bridge between Putney and Vauxhall and is causing disruption to journeys.

“Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.”

They spokesman added: “Until a bridge inspection has been made to verify its integrity, all trains have to come to a stand.

"In order to ensure the safety of the emergency services, engineering teams and of all trains, passengers and crews, delays will be incurred.

“Until further notice, trains may be subject to delay, short-notice alteration or cancellations. We’re sorry for the disruption caused to your journey this afternoon.”

Tickets were accepted on the London Underground, London Overground and TfL bus services.

