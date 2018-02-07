The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Vandalism, a passenger alarm and a police incident are causing a number of delays on trains to and from London Waterloo on Wednesday morning (February 7).

Commuters were caught up in congestion on the South Western Railway network, including on the Hounslow loop, where major disruption has been reported after a passenger alarm was pulled on the train at Feltham station.

A second incident on board a train between Whitton and Richmond required police assistance, adding to delays.

Meanwhile a train had to be taken out of service at Raynes Park following vandalism, all which have had a knock-on effect on the network.

Congestion on the railway lines meant drivers had to operate at a reduced speed on all lines, which led to queuing trains.

The train operator says disruption is expected until 10.30am.

Other incidents causing problems included a signalling issue near Longcross resulting in delays to services from Reading; a broken down train near Addlestone and a train fault at Salisbury.

Passengers are warned alterations to services may take place at short notice to reduce congestion.

(Image: TMS)

An online statement from South Western Railway said: “There have been a number of minor incidents this morning which has caused congestion to form on the lines to and from London Waterloo.

“This congestion is affecting services both into and out of London Waterloo.

“During peak times many lines operate at maximum capacity and delays can quickly spread to other services as a result of knock on delays.

“If you require assistance with your journey please see a member of staff or use a help-point at a station.

“We are sorry for any disruption to your journey today.”

For more information visit Journey Check.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .