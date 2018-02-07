The video will start in 8 Cancel

All railway lines in the Barnes area will be shut on Sunday (February 11) due to Network Rail engineering works, South Western Railway (SWR) has warned.

The engineering works will affect some lines between London Waterloo and Clapham Junction.

The rail service provider warned part of London Waterloo will be closed, with many trains due to leave from different platforms than normal.

SWR confirmed all its services will use platforms 5-8 at Vauxhall and 7-11 at Clapham Junction.

In a notice on its website, SWR said all lines in the Barnes area will be closed all day on Sunday.

"Part of London Waterloo station will also be closed and many trains will leave London Waterloo from different platforms to normal - please check displays at station," the statement read.

"Train services between Ascot and Guildford will be retimed to connect with the altered Reading services.

"Due to reduced platform space at London Waterloo, services between London Waterloo and Poole/Portsmouth via Eastleigh will run to the 'morning' pattern all day, joining and dividing at Eastleigh."

Lines affected by the engineering works Trains between London Waterloo and Reading will be diverted between Clapham Junction and Twickenham, calling at Wimbledon and Kingston.

An hourly train service will run between London Waterloo and Windsor and will be diverted between Clapham Junction and Twickenham, calling at all stations via Wimbledon and Kingston.

An hourly stopping train service will run between Richmond and Windsor via Twickenham.

An hourly stopping train service will run between Richmond and Kingston via Twickenham.

Replacement bus services will run between Clapham Junction and Twickenham to connect with the above train services.

The “Kingston Loop” service and the extra Sunday afternoon and evening services to Kingston via Hounslow will not run. Passengers use other altered train services and the replacement buses.

Trains to and from Woking via Hounslow and Staines will start from / terminate at Kew Bridge.

Replacement bus services will run between Clapham Junction and Kew Bridge.

The planned works could particularly affect rugby fans who will head to Twickhenham Stoop for their Aviva Premiership match between Harlequins and Wasps.

