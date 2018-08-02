A busy road in South Ruislip has been closed after a rush-hour crash this morning (Thursday, August 2).

Field End Road is currently closed from Long Drive to the roundabout at Victoria Road due to a crash.

There's slow traffic in the area as the road remains blocked in both directions near Malvern Avenue.

Just before 8am, a spokesman for Hillingdon Police said: "Field End Road is closed from Long Drive to the roundabout at Victoria Road due to a road traffic collision. Please bear with us."

Bus route 282 is on diversion after the road was closed. Buses are being diverted via Field End Road, Victoria Road, Parkway, Elm Avenue and then back onto Field End Road.

Initial reports suggest a car is on its roof in Field End Road.

Getwestlondon has approached police for more information on the crash.

