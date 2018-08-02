A busy road in South Ruislip has been closed after a rush-hour crash this morning (Thursday, August 2).
Field End Road is currently closed from Long Drive to the roundabout at Victoria Road due to a crash.
There's slow traffic in the area as the road remains blocked in both directions near Malvern Avenue.
Just before 8am, a spokesman for Hillingdon Police said: "Field End Road is closed from Long Drive to the roundabout at Victoria Road due to a road traffic collision. Please bear with us."
Bus route 282 is on diversion after the road was closed. Buses are being diverted via Field End Road, Victoria Road, Parkway, Elm Avenue and then back onto Field End Road.
Initial reports suggest a car is on its roof in Field End Road.
Getwestlondon has approached police for more information on the crash.
Road reopens
Field End Road has now reopened after a crash between a car and a lamp post.
Police statement
A police spokesman has said there have been no reports of injuries after the crash.
“Police were called at approximately 7.20am on Thursday, 2 August to reports of an overturned vehicle on Field End Road in Ruislip.
“Officers attended and found a car in collision with a lamp post on the central reservation.
”There are no reported injuries. Road closures are in place.”
Bus route diverted
Where did the crash take place?
Police at scene of crash
Police in Hillingdon have asked members of the public to bear with them while they deal with the collision.
Officers have closed Field End Road in both directions from Long Drive to roundabout at Victoria Road.
Getwestlondon has approached Met Police for more details.
