South Kilburn is set for a facelift as Brent Council and Telford Homes team up to build more than 200 new houses in the area.

The Gloucester House and Durham Court redevelopment is part of the second stage of a much wider regeneration plan to transform the neighbourhood completely by 2023.

The South Kilburn Regeneration project is being delivered by Brent Council in partnership with the South Kilburn Trust and Catalyst Housing.

Work on the project began in 2012 and it plans to bring 2,400 new homes as well as shops and schools to the area.

The current Gloucester House and Durham Court buildings will be demolished shortly to make way for 235 new homes at the site by 2021.

The key facts

209 homes will be demolished at the site to make way for 235 news ones

133 of the new homes will be available for private sector purchase

102 will be for affordable social rent through Notting Hill Housing Group

The new development will have a basement car park with 95 spaces

There will be a new play area opposite St Augustine's Church

The north side of the site will be home to the South Kilburn District Energy Centre

Lead Brent Council member for regeneration, growth, employment and skills, Councillor Shama Tatler, said: "We are really excited about starting work on this new development with our partners, Telford Homes.

"We have worked closely with the local community and will deliver public realm, a new play area and create more jobs in the area, making Brent a place where people want to live and work.

"It’s a great development and will provide much-needed homes, and contribute towards our goal of delivering 2,400 new homes in South Kilburn."

Operations director of Telford Homes, James Gaffney, added: "We are delighted to be working in partnership with the London Borough of Brent for the redevelopment of Gloucester House and Durham Court.

"We are rapidly moving forward with the demolition works and next month will start construction of this important scheme in the regeneration of South Kilburn."

