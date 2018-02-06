The video will start in 8 Cancel

Parts of London could soon be showered in snow as the country braces itself for another bitterly cold night.

Snow is expected to fall close to west London on Tuesday evening (February 6) and through the night.

A yellow snow and ice warning is in place for parts of the south east and along the west London border, which could be covered in one to four centimetres of snow

Icy patches and slush are set to affect the evening commute, according to the Met office.

A spokesman said: "Sleet and snow showers will continue to affect parts of eastern and southeastern England later on Tuesday, lasting well into the night in places."

They added: "Expect some delays to travel, while untreated surfaces become icy, leading to an increased risk of accidents or injuries."

A mix of snow, sleet and rain could combine before the temperatures plummet overnight.

The coldest measurements are expected in the Scottish Highlands, where temperatures will plummet to -12 degrees but will feel like -19, the Weather Channel predicts.

"The lowest we’re currently forecasting for Tuesday night is -12C in the Cairngorms, but this will feel like -19C in the wind chill," Forecaster Hannah Findley of The Weather Channel said.

“It will be a mostly clear night in this area, so temperatures may drop lower.

"There will also be 20 to 40cm of lying snow in the Cairngorms."

Some snow could be spotted not far from west London on the A3 at Guildford at around 4pm, officers from the Surrey Road Policing Unit said.

"The gritters are out and will be again later. Drive to the conditions," the force said.

The weather warning does not currently include west London but the Met Office issued an update earlier in the day as the weather front had moved further south than expected.

