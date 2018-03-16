The video will start in 8 Cancel

The disappearance of a 15-year-old girl from her west London home has prompted a police appeal.

Sophie Butler has been reported missing from the Feltham area, police said.

Officers in Hounslow launched an appeal on Friday (March 16) and urged anyone with information about the 15-year-old's location to come forward.

The spokesman said: “Sophie Butler, aged 15 years old, missing from Feltham.

“We need your assistance to find Sophie so that we can confirm that she is safe and she is well.

(Image: Met Police)

“Call 101 quoting reference 18MIS010330. Thank you.”

