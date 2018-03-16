The video will start in 8 Cancel

The 15-year-old girl reported missing has been found “safe and well”.

Sophie Butler was reported missing from the Feltham area and police officers launched an appeal on Friday (March 16) for information on her whereabouts.

Launching an appeal, Hounslow police said: “We need your assistance to find Sophie so that we can confirm that she is safe and she is well.”

In an updated message at 11am on Friday (March 16), police confirmed Sophie has been found.

The spokesman said: “Sophie Butler has been found safe and well.

“Thank you for your assistance,” he added.

