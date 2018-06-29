The video will start in 8 Cancel

The son of a 79-year-old dementia sufferer with heart problems who has been missing for more than a week has made an emotional appeal for help in finding her.

Police are “increasingly concerned” for Ehssan Amer, from Brent , who was last seen at around 2.30pm on Thursday June 21 in Barnhill Road, Wembley .

The Egyptian national suffers from dementia as well as heart problems, and has not taken her medication for eight days, her son said on Friday (June 29).

“Please can you help me find my missing mum,” he said.

“She has been without her medication for eight days now and she has heart problems as well as dementia. If you have any information, please call the police.”

(Image: Met Police)

Ms Amer does not speak English and is around 5ft 2ins. She walks with a stoop, needs a walking stick and habitually wears glasses, Met Police said.

She may have taken public transport and wore black on the day she disappeared.

A police spokesman added: “Officers and Ehssan's family are increasingly concerned for her well-being and would urge anyone with information to call 999 or Brent's Missing Person's Unit on 101.”

Anyone with information should call police quoting reference 3713/22Jun.