Soho residents have unsuccessfully tried to block a new sex shop from being opened in the neighbourhood, saying they had been campaigning for years to “clean up” the central London nightlife destination.

Residents and businesses wrote to authorities protesting against a gay fetish wear establishment’s bid for a licence to open in Soho.

The area has a long held international reputation as an LGBT cultural district. Its fetish and sex toy shop windows are also a prominent feature of the street scene.

However, some say Soho has changed, with opponents to the shop campaigning over the area's image.

Regulation wants to move its gay lifestyle products and fetish wear store from Islington to Bateman Street, in Soho, Westminster City Council’s licensing sub-committee heard last Thursday (June 7).

Opponents wrote to the sub-committee claiming the appearance of another sex shop could put off their "high profile" famous clients, or lower the value of their homes.

“Any establishment of this nature will lower the tone of the street, and encourage undesirable people to hang around there, including late into the evening,” wrote one resident.

“After many years of cleaning up Soho from this type of place, there is no need to inflict them on Soho residents again.”

In the past, Soho’s sex shops had attracted “disrespectful, loud and shady individuals,” wrote another objector.

The Metropolitan Police initially opposed the application too.

However, PC Caroline Cockshull withdrew her submission after the sex shop agreed to install CCTV at its entries and exits.

Proprietor Peter Cooke told the sub-committee the shop primarily sold mainly leather and latex apparel aimed at gay men, and would not sell restricted magazines or DVDs.

However, Mr Cooke told the sub-committee his fetish-wear market had expanded over the years to a broader demographic, including women.

“We’re not what many would perhaps call a traditional sex shop,” he said.

An unidentified business said its mostly female staff had safety concerns – and were worried the shop could attract a clientele that would pay unwanted attention to the well-known actresses that visit its premises.

“We are frequently visited by high profile executives, employees and talent from clients such as the BBC, HBO and Amazon who we feel would not appreciate the presence of a ‘sex shop’ opposite their place of work,” the submission said.

Mr Cooke said he “accepted any sex shop would draw some negative attention” but was anxious that the tone of the store front would fit in with Bateman Street.

He told the committee the shop would be discreet, selling ordinary clothing on the street front level, with the fetish wear and sex products on the basement level.

A lawyer appearing for four opponents to the licence outlined their arguments against the shop, including that there were already too many sex shops and that there were places of worship within walking distance from the premises.

The number of sex shops the council allows in that area of Soho is capped at 16. Currently there are 10 and soon to be 11.

Chairman Melyvn Caplan said the sub-committee saw no issue with the application, granting the licence but imposing earlier closing hours to allay neighbours’ concerns.

He also noted none of the nearby churches mentioned had written to oppose the licence.